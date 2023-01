The 32-year-old who was gunned down in Peliyagoda this morning (Jan 17) has succumbed to injuries, hospital sources told Ada Derana.

The shooting victim was rushed to the National Hospital in Colombo after two gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at him near Kalu Palama in Peliyagoda at around 6.30 a.m. today.

According to the police, the shooting victim had only recently been released from remand custody.