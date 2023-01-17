Foreign travel ban on Cabraal further extended

January 17, 2023   11:38 am

The overseas travel ban imposed on the former Central Bank Governor, Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been extended once again.

Accordingly, Cabraal is further barred from travelling abroad until February 16.

The order was delivered when a private plaint filed by former Governor of the Southern Province, Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon was called before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala this morning (Jan 17).

The plaintiff alleges that during his tenure as the Central Bank governor from 2006 to 2015, Cabraal had paid a sum of USD 6.5 million to Pakistani-American political donor Imaad Zuberi without the approval of Cabinet Ministers and thereby is responsible for criminal breach of trust and criminal abuse of funds.

He also accused Cabraal of causing a loss of USD 500 million to the Government of Sri Lanka through sovereign bonds due on January 18, 2022, while serving as the Central Bank governor.

According to the plaintiff, the Sri Lankan government incurred a loss of LKR 10.04 billion through the appointing of close relatives to positions and from the release of confidential information on Treasury bills and bond issues, during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

When the case was taken up today, the attorney representing Tennakoon raised preliminary objections, for which the defence attorneys were ordered to present written submissions on February 16.

