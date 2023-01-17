President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023

January 17, 2023   03:31 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured that measures would be to purchase medicines required for the year 2023, despite the difficult economic conditions Sri Lanka is facing at the moment.

Accordingly, an allocation of at least Rs. 30-40 billion would be made for this purpose, the Head of State mentioned while addressing the parliament earlier today.

In response to the accusations levelled at the government for not making sufficient allocations for the procurement of medicines, the President stated that the Treasury and the Health Ministry are jointly working to ensure that sufficient stocks of medicines are procured.

However, placing orders would take some time, the President said further, adding that it is not the intention of the government to let people suffer from shortages of medicines.

Speaking on resolving the economic crisis, President Wickremesinghe reiterated that the government is taking necessary efforts to put the country back on the right path.

With regard to the ongoing talks with Sri Lanka’s bilateral creditors, President Wickremesinghe said what is left to do now is to get the support of India and China to restructure the country’s debts. According to him, the discussions with these two bilateral creditors have thus far been successful.

 Meanwhile, speaking on the public sector salaries, the President said the employees can rest assured that salaries would definitely be paid, although not on time. The government is also giving prominence to the payments of pensions and allowances to Samurdhi beneficiaries, he assured.

Responding to the concerns raised with regard to the financial allocations made by the government for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, President Wickremesinghe noted that this is an investment for the future. The Independence Day celebrations are not limited to the parades, he added, stressing that in the 25 years leading up to the 100th anniversary of the Independence Day, many new institutions and laws would be introduced for Sri Lanka’s much-needed reforms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Local govt election date to be announced on Jan. 21

Local govt election date to be announced on Jan. 21

Local govt election date to be announced on Jan. 21

Break-in at late fmr bribery commissioner's house caught on CCTV

Break-in at late fmr bribery commissioner's house caught on CCTV

Another seminar by Ada Derana Education for students in Gampaha

Another seminar by Ada Derana Education for students in Gampaha

Seven rights groups urge SL govt to end arbitrary detention of Wasantha Mudalige

Seven rights groups urge SL govt to end arbitrary detention of Wasantha Mudalige

Heated debate in Parliament over the upcoming elections

Heated debate in Parliament over the upcoming elections

Four arrestees including Grama Niladhari officers remanded over kidney racket

Four arrestees including Grama Niladhari officers remanded over kidney racket

Public sector non-executive salaries on time, executive grade salaries to be delayed

Public sector non-executive salaries on time, executive grade salaries to be delayed

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?