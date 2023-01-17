Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office

January 17, 2023   03:49 pm

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to establish the International Trade Office, during the cabinet meeting held yesterday (Jan. 17).

Initially, the office is expected to be established under the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy and later to be merged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardene.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal presented by the President to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare the bill for establishing the International Trade Office, based on the currently prepared preliminary draft.

