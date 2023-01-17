Two arrested with over 1,000kg of smuggled cardamom

Two arrested with over 1,000kg of smuggled cardamom

January 17, 2023   04:31 pm

Sri Lanka Navy, together with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Ettalai, Puttalam, have apprehended two suspects in possession of 1,266 kilograms of smuggled cardamom and 40 kilograms of insecticide.

The joint operation was conducted on Sunday (15 Jan.), when the SLNS Thambapanni in the Northwestern Naval Command, together with the assistance of Police STF in Puttalam, raided two suspicious cabs parked at a residence in the area.

A total of 38 sacks carrying nearly 1,266 kilograms of smuggled cardamom and over 40 kilograms of insecticide was found inside the two vehicles, believed to be prepared for distribution, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Two suspects, identified as residents of the area, aged 33 and 41, were also arrested.

The suspects, together with the consignment of cardamom and insecticide, and the seized vehicles have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for onward legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Local govt election date to be announced on Jan. 21

Local govt election date to be announced on Jan. 21

Local govt election date to be announced on Jan. 21

Break-in at late fmr bribery commissioner's house caught on CCTV

Break-in at late fmr bribery commissioner's house caught on CCTV

Another seminar by Ada Derana Education for students in Gampaha

Another seminar by Ada Derana Education for students in Gampaha

Seven rights groups urge SL govt to end arbitrary detention of Wasantha Mudalige

Seven rights groups urge SL govt to end arbitrary detention of Wasantha Mudalige

Heated debate in Parliament over the upcoming elections

Heated debate in Parliament over the upcoming elections

Four arrestees including Grama Niladhari officers remanded over kidney racket

Four arrestees including Grama Niladhari officers remanded over kidney racket

Public sector non-executive salaries on time, executive grade salaries to be delayed

Public sector non-executive salaries on time, executive grade salaries to be delayed

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?