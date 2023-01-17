Two arrested with over 1,000kg of smuggled cardamom

Sri Lanka Navy, together with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Ettalai, Puttalam, have apprehended two suspects in possession of 1,266 kilograms of smuggled cardamom and 40 kilograms of insecticide.

The joint operation was conducted on Sunday (15 Jan.), when the SLNS Thambapanni in the Northwestern Naval Command, together with the assistance of Police STF in Puttalam, raided two suspicious cabs parked at a residence in the area.

A total of 38 sacks carrying nearly 1,266 kilograms of smuggled cardamom and over 40 kilograms of insecticide was found inside the two vehicles, believed to be prepared for distribution, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Two suspects, identified as residents of the area, aged 33 and 41, were also arrested.

The suspects, together with the consignment of cardamom and insecticide, and the seized vehicles have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for onward legal proceedings.