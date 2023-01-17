Charge sheet filed against state minister Sanath Nishantha - AG

The Attorney General today informed the Court of Appeal that a charge sheet has been filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha over the allegations of contempt to the court.

The respondent Sanath Nishantha had appeared before the courts, when the plaints filed by two attorneys, namely Priyalal Sirisena and Vijitha Kumara, were taken up today (Jan. 17), before Appellate Court Judge R. Gurusinghe.

There, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court that the relevant charge sheet has been submitted to the court through a motion.

She also requested time to submit the list of evidence and video footage in relation to the charges.

Accordingly, the court which granted time to submit the relevant evidence, also ordered for the case to be recalled on February 23.

The relevant charges have been filed alleging that the State Minister had damaged the honour and the image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, while speaking during a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters on August 23.