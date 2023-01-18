January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Sri Lanka says board approval for IMF bailout likely in first quarter this year
- President assures payment of all government salaries
- Two arrested with over 1,000kg of smuggled cardamom
- Charge sheet filed against state minister Sanath Nishantha - AG
- Female uni. student found murdered at Race Course; fellow student arrested