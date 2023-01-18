Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

January 18, 2023   07:36 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the Southern Province in the morning too.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of light showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai via Mullaitivu and from Hambantota to Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places of the other sea area during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

