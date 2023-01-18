Nominations for LG election accepted from today

Nominations for LG election accepted from today

January 18, 2023   08:14 am

Accepting nominations for the upcoming local government (LG) election begins at 8.30 a.m. today (Jan 18), the Election Commission says.

Accordingly, nominations will be accepted until 12.00 p.m. on January 21.

Commissioner-General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the date for the LG election would be announced on Jan. 21 after concluding the acceptance of nominations.

Meanwhile, accepting election deposits of the candidates began on January 04 and will continue until 12.00 p.m. on January 20.

It is reported that a total of 29 political parties and 52 independent groups have placed deposits for the LG election between 8.30 a.m. and 4.15 p.m. yesterday.

During this period, New Lanka Freedom Party (NLFP) placed deposits for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Ampara and Puttalam districts, while the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed deposits for Colombo, Kalutara, Matale, Galle, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Puttalam and Ratnapura districts.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has tendered deposits for Colombo, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Vavuniya, Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Ratnapura districts during this period.

In addition, Janasetha Peramuna, Freedom Peoples Front and United National Party also lodged their deposits yesterday for the upcoming LG election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office (English)

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office (English)

Female uni. student brutally murdered in broad daylight; fellow undergrad arrested

Female uni. student brutally murdered in broad daylight; fellow undergrad arrested

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.17

Mudalige further remanded; Four TID officers submit affidavits against additional magistrate's remarks

Mudalige further remanded; Four TID officers submit affidavits against additional magistrate's remarks

Maithripala says hes paying compensation for wrongdoings of officials appointed by him

Maithripala says hes paying compensation for wrongdoings of officials appointed by him