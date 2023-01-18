Nominations for LG election accepted from today

Accepting nominations for the upcoming local government (LG) election begins at 8.30 a.m. today (Jan 18), the Election Commission says.

Accordingly, nominations will be accepted until 12.00 p.m. on January 21.

Commissioner-General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the date for the LG election would be announced on Jan. 21 after concluding the acceptance of nominations.

Meanwhile, accepting election deposits of the candidates began on January 04 and will continue until 12.00 p.m. on January 20.

It is reported that a total of 29 political parties and 52 independent groups have placed deposits for the LG election between 8.30 a.m. and 4.15 p.m. yesterday.

During this period, New Lanka Freedom Party (NLFP) placed deposits for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Ampara and Puttalam districts, while the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed deposits for Colombo, Kalutara, Matale, Galle, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Puttalam and Ratnapura districts.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has tendered deposits for Colombo, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Vavuniya, Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Ratnapura districts during this period.

In addition, Janasetha Peramuna, Freedom Peoples Front and United National Party also lodged their deposits yesterday for the upcoming LG election.