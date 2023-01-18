Debate on Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill deferred by one month

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms has decided to postpone the second reading debate on the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill by one month.

The decision was reached after taking into consideration a request made by Members of Parliament who attended the committee meeting on Tuesday (Jan 17). The committee met in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Meanwhile, the debate on the second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was approved at the committee following the consideration of the relevant amendments made to the said Bill. Accordingly, the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill will be taken up for debate today (Jan 18) to be passed in Parliament.



Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse, State Minister of Justice and Prison Affairs Anuradha Jayaratne, State Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Sisira Jayakody, Jagath Pushpakumara, MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Chandima Weerakkody, Prof. G. L. Peiris, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Mujibur Rahuman, Dr. Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramaratne, Chaminda Wijesiri, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, D. B. Herath, J. C. Alawathuwala, Rajika Wickramasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake, Upul Mahendra and officials representing the respective institutions were present at the committee meeting.