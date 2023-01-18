Debate on Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill deferred by one month

Debate on Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill deferred by one month

January 18, 2023   08:29 am

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms has decided to postpone the second reading debate on the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill by one month.

The decision was reached after taking into consideration a request made by Members of Parliament who attended the committee meeting on Tuesday (Jan 17). The committee met in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Meanwhile, the debate on the second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was approved at the committee following the consideration of the relevant amendments made to the said Bill. Accordingly, the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill will be taken up for debate today (Jan 18) to be passed in Parliament.
 
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse, State Minister of Justice and Prison Affairs Anuradha Jayaratne, State Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Sisira Jayakody, Jagath Pushpakumara, MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Chandima Weerakkody, Prof. G. L. Peiris, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Mujibur Rahuman, Dr. Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramaratne, Chaminda Wijesiri, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, D. B. Herath, J. C. Alawathuwala, Rajika Wickramasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake, Upul Mahendra and officials representing the respective institutions were present at the committee meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office (English)

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office (English)

Female uni. student brutally murdered in broad daylight; fellow undergrad arrested

Female uni. student brutally murdered in broad daylight; fellow undergrad arrested

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.17

Mudalige further remanded; Four TID officers submit affidavits against additional magistrate's remarks

Mudalige further remanded; Four TID officers submit affidavits against additional magistrate's remarks

Maithripala says hes paying compensation for wrongdoings of officials appointed by him

Maithripala says hes paying compensation for wrongdoings of officials appointed by him