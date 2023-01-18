Tuition classes for 2022 A/L exam banned from midnight yesterday

Conducting tuition classes held in preparation for the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level examination has been prohibited from midnight yesterday (Jan 17).

Accordingly, conducting tuition classes, seminars, workshops and other related activities will not be allowed until the end of the exam.

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from January 23 to February 17 at 2,200 centres across the island.

In view of the exam, all government and government-approved private schools will remain closed from January 20 (Friday) and the third phase of school third term will begin on February 20.