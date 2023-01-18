Hotel owner and two others arrested for theft of Rs. 06mn worth of foreign currency

Three persons have been arrested by the Tourist Police for robbing Rs. 06 million worth of foreign currency from guests at a tourist hotel in Habaraduwa.

The owner of a tourist hotel in Habaraduwa, together with his son and the accountant of the hotel, have been arrested by the Tourist division of Sri Lanka Police for robbing Rs. 06 million worth of foreign currency belonging to hotel guests, Police reported.

Thy are believed to have stolen the money by misusing the secret code given to guests for their safety lockers.