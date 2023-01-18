Apartment unit in Panadura torched over dispute; several hospitalized

A group of people has torched a housing unit in the Modarawila apartment complex owing to an escalated dispute with another group of individuals in the Panadura area, the Panadura-South Police said.

Police mentioned that no casualties were reported, however, property damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Police said that a brawl had ensued between two groups of people at Janapriya Mawatha of Panadura last evening (Jan. 17) over a monetary dispute and that two people, who were injured during the clash, were admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

Later, an unidentified group of individuals who arrived at the Modarawila apartment complex had carried out an attack, and torched a housing unit on the third floor of the building, according to a senior police officer.

The torched apartment unit has reportedly been severely damaged, although a fire engine of the Moratuwa Municipal Council was deployed and the fire was doused in a joint effort with the residents of the area.

The individuals, who were injured in the fire, are receiving treatment at Panadura Base Hospital, according to a spokesperson of the hospital.

Further investigations are being carried out under IP of the Police Headquarters, Upul Priyankara and the directives of Panadura SSP Samantha Wedage and ASP Nishantha Senaratne.