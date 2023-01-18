Apartment unit in Panadura torched over dispute; several hospitalized

Apartment unit in Panadura torched over dispute; several hospitalized

January 18, 2023   12:59 pm

A group of people has torched a housing unit in the Modarawila apartment complex owing to an escalated dispute with another group of individuals in the Panadura area, the Panadura-South Police said.

Police mentioned that no casualties were reported, however, property damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Police said that a brawl had ensued between two groups of people at Janapriya Mawatha of Panadura last evening (Jan. 17) over a monetary dispute and that two people, who were injured during the clash, were admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

Later, an unidentified group of individuals who arrived at the Modarawila apartment complex had carried out an attack, and torched a housing unit on the third floor of the building,  according to a senior police officer.

The torched apartment unit has reportedly been severely damaged, although a fire engine of the Moratuwa Municipal Council was deployed and the fire was doused in a joint effort with the residents of the area.

The individuals, who were injured in the fire, are receiving treatment at Panadura Base Hospital, according to a spokesperson of the hospital.

Further investigations are being carried out under IP of the Police Headquarters, Upul Priyankara and the directives of Panadura SSP Samantha Wedage and ASP Nishantha Senaratne.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office (English)

Cabinet nod to establish International Trade Office (English)

Female uni. student brutally murdered in broad daylight; fellow undergrad arrested

Female uni. student brutally murdered in broad daylight; fellow undergrad arrested

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.17

Mudalige further remanded; Four TID officers submit affidavits against additional magistrate's remarks

Mudalige further remanded; Four TID officers submit affidavits against additional magistrate's remarks