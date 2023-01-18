Easter attack petitions: AG decides not to represent Nilantha Jayawardene

The Attorney General has informed the Colombo District Court that he would not appear on behalf of the former chief of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardene, who has been named a respondent of the petitions filed by the victims of the Easter Sunday Attacks, seeking compensation.

He conveyed this to the court when the relevant petitions filed by the victims of the Easter Attacks were taken up before Colombo District Court this morning (Jan. 18).