President to head all-party meeting on Election Expenditure Bill

January 18, 2023   01:49 pm

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (18 Jan.) informed the Parliament that a special party leaders’ meeting is due to be held this afternoon, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, the party leaders are due to meet at 02:30 p.m. today, to discuss the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill on the regulation of election expenses, Abeywardena stated while addressing today’s Parliamentary session.

Although it was initially announced that the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which was due to be held this afternoon, would be cancelled in view of the party leaders’ meeting, the Speaker subsequently stated that the former would be held as planned, after several members of the Opposition expressed their dissent towards the cancellation.

Meanwhile, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms decided yesterday (17 Jan.) to postpone the debate on the second reading of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill by one month.

