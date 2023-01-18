Milk powder worth Rs. 174 Mn donated to 70,000 low-income families

In support of the government’s ‘National Integrated Mechanism for Food Security and Nutrition’, Fonterra has provided free milk powder to 70,000 low-income families, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Joining the ‘National Integrated Mechanism for Food Security and Nutrition’ programme, set up under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Fonterra Brands Lanka Company has donated milk powder worth LKR 174 million to 70,000 low-income families experiencing financial hardships.

The donation was made symbolically at the President’s Office yesterday (17) with the participation of New Zealand High Commissioner Michael Appleton and a group of New Zealand representatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman and Advisor of the Presidential Committee on National Food Security Dr. Suren Batagoda said, “The Vision of the food security programme of the government is to ensure that every citizen has access to nutrition. This initiative is aimed at bridging this gap with the most vulnerable families.”

The milk powder was delivered to the 70,000 vulnerable families across the country, identified by the task force and delivered via the District Secretariats.

President’s Chief of Staff and the Senior Advisor on National Security Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand Andrew Traveller, Vidya Sivaraja – MD, SEA & SA, Consumer & Food Service Global Markets, Judith Swales – CEO, Global Markets, General Shavendra Silva – Chief of Defence Staff and other officials, attended this event.