CPC warns fuel stations failing to abide by QR system

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has warned that fuel stations that fail to abide by the National Fuel Pass (NFP) system will face consequences accordingly.



Issuing a statement pertaining to the matter, the CPC noted that several complaints have been received thus far regarding fuel stations disregarding the NFP system which is currently in place.



Emphasising that fuel is distributed to CPC’s filling stations based on estimates made according to the NFP system, CPC warned that action would be taken against those who act in a manner that disregards the system which is currently in place.



Accordingly, the CPC warned that it would either suspend the licenses of such disobedient fuel stations or suspend supplying fuel to them in the future.