One person injured after shooting in Kotahena

One person injured after shooting in Kotahena

January 18, 2023   02:42 pm

A shooting took place a short while ago down 6th lane in Kotahena, Sri Lanka Police reported.

Accordingly, two persons who had arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at an individual travelling in  a car in the area this afternoon (18 Jan.), Police Media Spokesman SSP NIhal Thalduwa stated.

One person was subsequently admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting.

Further investigations are currently underway, Thalduwa assured.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition raises concerns about a conspiracy to sabotage LG election

Opposition raises concerns about a conspiracy to sabotage LG election

Opposition raises concerns about a conspiracy to sabotage LG election

China at loggerheads with U.S. over Sri Lanka debt issue

China at loggerheads with U.S. over Sri Lanka debt issue

Easter attack petitions: AG decides not to represent ex-SIS chief Nilantha Jayawardena

Easter attack petitions: AG decides not to represent ex-SIS chief Nilantha Jayawardena

Interim order issued suspending acceptance of nominations for Kalmunai MC

Interim order issued suspending acceptance of nominations for Kalmunai MC

Election Commission gives undertaking to Supreme Court on LG polls

Election Commission gives undertaking to Supreme Court on LG polls

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President vows to allot Rs. 30-40 Bn to purchase medicines in 2023 (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

President says talks with India and China on debt restructuring successful (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)

China says ready to work towards easing Sri Lanka's debt burden (English)