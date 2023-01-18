One person injured after shooting in Kotahena

A shooting took place a short while ago down 6th lane in Kotahena, Sri Lanka Police reported.

Accordingly, two persons who had arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at an individual travelling in a car in the area this afternoon (18 Jan.), Police Media Spokesman SSP NIhal Thalduwa stated.

One person was subsequently admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting.

Further investigations are currently underway, Thalduwa assured.