Railway Department to be restructured?

January 18, 2023   03:00 pm

Co-convenor of the Railway Trade Union Alliance, S.P. Vithanage alleges that the authorities are working to restructure the Department of Railways by cancelling the train journeys.

Joining a media briefing held in Colombo, he stressed that although the authorities are working towards restructuring the Railway Department, the trade unions would not allow them to do so.

“What are they trying to do by cancelling train journeys and making the commuters feel frustrated and the railway employees disappointed?”

“The Minister always mentions that the Railway Department will be restructured. The government is now working towards it,” he added.

Mr. Vithanage further demanded that the Railway Department be converted to an authority instead, emphasizing that if the department is restructured, the entire railway workforce would rally against it.

