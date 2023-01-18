Police constable arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 1 mn
The Commission to Investigation Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested a police constable for attempting to accept a bribe of Rs. 1 million.
The arrest was made last evening (17 Jan.), in Iramandu, Jaffna, CIABOC reported.
Accordingly, a spokesman for the Commission noted that the arrested officer had demanded a sum of Rs. 1 million from a plaintiff involved in a court case pertaining to the illegal acquisition of land, promising to help him with the case.
The Constable was subsequently arrested at the time he was accepting the bribe.