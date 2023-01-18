Youth arrested over female uni. students murder remanded

January 18, 2023   04:34 pm

The suspect, who was arrested over the murder of a female university student yesterday, has been remanded until January 30.

A third-year student of the Science Faculty of the University of Colombo was found murdered at Race Course Ground in Colombo 07 yesterday.

She was identified as a 24-year-old residing in Kiriwaththuduwa area of Homagama.

The police stated that the victim, whose throat had been slit using a sharp weapon, had died on the spot due to severe bleeding.

Later, a male student of Colombo University, who is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested over the murder.

The suspect was brought to Cinnamon Garden police station for interrogation after he was placed under arrest in the area of Wellampitiya last evening.

Today, he was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, who ordered to place him behind bars on remand custody until January 30.

