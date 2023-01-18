Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill passed in parliament
The second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill has been passed in the parliament today (Jan. 18) by a majority of 17 votes.
In the division held in the parliament, the bill received 23 votes in its favour and 06 votes against.
Accordingly, the Speaker announced to the parliament that the second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill is passed.
Meanwhile, the third reading of the bill was passed in parliament with amendments.