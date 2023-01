The results of the 2021(2022) G.C.E Advanced Level papers that were submitted for re-marking have been released.

Accordingly, those who submitted their papers to be re-marked are able to obtain their results via the official website of the exams department - www.doenets.lk.

It has been revealed that a total of 27,012 students who sat for the 2021 G.C.E A/Ls had applied for their papers to be re-marked.