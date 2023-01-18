Suspect arrested over murder that went cold for five years

Suspect arrested over murder that went cold for five years

January 18, 2023   06:51 pm

Police have arrested the suspect responsible for a murder of a three-wheeler driver committed five years ago.

The suspect, identified as a 45-year-old resident of Samith Pura, Mattakkuliya, was arrested at a filling station in the area based on a tip-off received by the Colombo Crimes Division and statements recorded by the main witness in the murder.

The arrestee had gunned down a three-wheeler driver, identified as Gayan Jeewantha, alias Isuru, five years ago in front of the deceased’s wife and child, and had later fled the area so as to evade his arrest.

Accordingly, the suspect has been remanded till 24 January, after being produced in an identification parade at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (18 Jan.), while further investigations are underway by the Colombo Crimes Division.

