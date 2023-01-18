Three arrested with nearly 2,500kg of Kendu leaves

Three arrested with nearly 2,500kg of Kendu leaves

January 18, 2023   07:17 pm

A stock of ‘Kendu’ (ebony) leaves weighing nearly 2,500 kilograms were seized in the lagoon area of Chilaw this morning (18 Jan.), while three suspects were also apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The consignment, weighing 2,468 kilograms and 640 grams, was stocked in 76 sacks and loaded aboard three dinghies, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Accordingly, based on information received, a joint operation was conducted by the intelligence staff of the Coast Guard Station in Chilaw, intelligence staff of the Western Naval Command and naval personnel attached to the Coast Guard Station in Chilaw.

The three dinghies were then searched at the Thoduwawa Bridge, Chilaw, leading to seizure of the stock of Kendu leaves, and the arrest of three persons.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Pitipana, Negombo, aged between 29 and 42, and have been handed over to the Excise Department Office in Madampe for onward legal action. 

