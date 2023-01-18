Female LG poll candidate of leading political party murdered

A woman, who was a candidate of the upcoming Local Government elections, has been brutally murdered inside her house in the Minuwangoda area.

Police suspect that the unidentified perpetrators, who committed the murder, have hacked her to death with sharp weapons. However, they had later torched her house and fled the scene.

The suspects have also taken away the decoder of the CCTV cameras installed in the victim’s house.

The 65-year-old victim, named Shanthi Padmini, is a resident of the Yagodamulla area of Minuwangoda, the police said.

The woman was reportedly a candidate of the upcoming Local Government elections, representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The body of the deceased woman has been ordered to be handed over to the Gampaha Judicial Medical Officer, following the magistrate’s inquest.

Minuwangoda Police have initiated further investigations into the incident.