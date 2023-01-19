Fair weather expected over the island and sea areas

Mainly fair weather will prevail in most parts of the island and the sea areas around the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over North-Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate, the Meteorology Department said further.