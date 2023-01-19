Fair weather expected over the island and sea areas

Fair weather expected over the island and sea areas

January 19, 2023   07:00 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail in most parts of the island and the sea areas around the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over North-Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate, the Meteorology Department said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Manufacturing PMI records index value of 44.8 in Dec 2022 (English)

Manufacturing PMI records index value of 44.8 in Dec 2022 (English)

Manufacturing PMI records index value of 44.8 in Dec 2022 (English)

Manufacturing PMI records index value of 44.8 in Dec 2022 (English)

Manufacturing PMI records index value of 44.8 in Dec 2022 (English)

China at loggerheads with U.S. over Sri Lanka debt issue (English)

China at loggerheads with U.S. over Sri Lanka debt issue (English)

Election Expenditure Bill to be debated in Parliament tomorrow

Election Expenditure Bill to be debated in Parliament tomorrow

President immune from Easter Attack petitions seeking compensation? (English)

President immune from Easter Attack petitions seeking compensation? (English)

Nominations for LG election accepted from today (English)

Nominations for LG election accepted from today (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

War of words between Fonseka and Maithripala during parliamentary session

War of words between Fonseka and Maithripala during parliamentary session