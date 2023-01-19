Second reading of Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill debated in parliament today

The debate on Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill will be taken up for debate in the parliament today (Jan 19).

On Monday (Jan 17), the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms decided to postpone the debate on the second reading of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill by one month.

However, the Committee on Parliamentary Business yesterday decided that the second reading of the bill would be debated in the parliament today from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the vote on the bill will be held following the second reading of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill this evening.

Meanwhile, several political parties in the opposition including Samagi Jana Balawegaya have expressed their discontent about scheduling the debate on the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill for today, stating that the government is attempting to pass the bill soon in a bid to postpone the local government election.