Amaraweera to resign from ministerial portfolio

January 19, 2023   10:49 am

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has announced that he would resign from his ministerial portfolio as the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation.

Accordingly, Amaraweera announced that he would  resign from the aforementioned portfolio, allowing President Ranil Wickremesinghe to appoint a new minister in his place.

He noted, however, that he will remain as the Minister of Agriculture.
Meanwhile, at least two Cabinet Ministers, including a female minister, are expected to be sworn in today (19 Jan.), sources told Ada Derana.

