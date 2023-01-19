Fuel quota to be increased for LG election candidates?

Increasing the fuel quotas provided to candidates of the local government election cannot be green-lighted, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says.

Speaking on the matter following a discussion with the Election Commission last evening (Jan 18), CPC chairman Uvais Mohamed told the media that the fuel quotas cannot be increased in the face of the prevailing situation.

During the meeting, several requests had been made seeking an increased fuel quota for local government election candidates, however, the CPC chairman explained that there is a lack of funds to purchase additional stocks of fuel.

“This was clearly explained at the meeting,” he added.



Speaking further, the CPC chairman said that the demand for fuel in Sri Lanka has dropped by about 40 percent and necessary procurements are made to meet this demand.