Two new Cabinet Ministers sworn in

January 19, 2023   11:42 am

MPs Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Jeevan Thondaman have been sworn in as cabinet ministers.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), General Secretary of Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) Thondaman took oaths as the Minister of Water supply and Estate Infrastructure.

Meanwhile, SLPP MP Wanniarachchi has been appointed as the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation.

The ministerial portfolio of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation was left vacant following the resignation of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera this morning.

Earlier today, Amaraweera announced his intention to step down as the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, to pave way for a new appointment by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Amaraweera, however, noted that he would remain as the Minister of Agriculture. 

