CID investigating threats received by EC members  PM

January 19, 2023   01:17 pm

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed the Parliament a short while ago, that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced probes into the recent threats against two members of the Election Commission.

Speaking at today’s (19 Jan.) Parliamentary session, the Premier assured that an immediate investigation is underway into the recent death threats received by two members of the Sri Lanka Election Commission pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections.

Accordingly, Gunawardena stated that the CID initiated the probe last night (18 Jan.).

