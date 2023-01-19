US vessel arrives in Colombo to participate in joint training exercise

January 19, 2023   01:23 pm

USS ‘Anchorage’ (LPD-23) of the US Navy arrived at the Port of Colombo today (Jan 19) to take part in the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise -2023 (CARAT–2023).

Upon its arrival, the visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

USS ‘Anchorage’ is a 208m-long San Antonio-Class amphibious transport dock manned by 477 crew members. It is commanded by Captain KEELER, D.J.

The Commanding Officer of USS ‘Anchorage’ is scheduled to call on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters later today.

As part of the sea phase of CARAT–2023, USS ‘Anchorage’ will conduct various exercise serials with SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Samudura.

The ship will depart the island on 27th January 2023, on completion of CARAT–2023.

