Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 12 food items
January 19, 2023 03:29 pm
Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of 12 essential food items, says the Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, Pasanda Yapa Abeywardena.
Accordingly, the revised prices will come into effect from today (Jan. 19).
The reduced prices of relevant food items are as follows;
|Item Name
|New Price (per kg)
|Reduced Amount
|
Big Onions
|Rs. 180
|Rs. 05
|
White Sugar
|Rs. 216
|Rs. 02
|
Red Raw Rice
|Rs. 187
|Rs. 08
|
White Raw Rice (local)
|Rs. 179
|Rs. 10
|
Samba Rice (local)
|Rs. 210
|Rs. 10
|
White Nadu Rice (local)
|Rs. 189
|Rs. 09
|
White Nadu Rice (imported)
|Rs. 180
|Rs. 08
|
Keeri Samba Rice
|Rs. 239
|Rs. 06
|
Red Dhal
|Rs. 370
|Rs. 07
|
Dried Chillies
|Rs. 1730
|Rs. 50
|
Wheat Flour
|Rs. 235
|Rs. 05
|
Sprats
|Rs. 1100
|Rs. 20