Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 12 food items

January 19, 2023   03:29 pm

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of 12 essential food items, says the Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, Pasanda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, the revised prices will come into effect from today (Jan. 19).

The reduced prices of relevant food items are as follows;

 

Item Name New Price (per kg) Reduced Amount

Big Onions

 Rs. 180 Rs. 05

White Sugar

 Rs. 216 Rs. 02

Red Raw Rice 

 Rs. 187 Rs. 08

White Raw Rice (local)

 Rs. 179 Rs. 10

Samba Rice (local)

 Rs. 210 Rs. 10

White Nadu Rice (local)

 Rs. 189 Rs. 09

White Nadu Rice (imported)

 Rs. 180 Rs. 08

Keeri Samba Rice 

 Rs. 239 Rs. 06

Red Dhal

 Rs. 370  Rs. 07

Dried Chillies

 Rs. 1730 Rs. 50

Wheat Flour 

 Rs. 235 Rs. 05

Sprats

  Rs. 1100 Rs. 20

 

