Two teens found strangled to death in abandoned house

The bodies of two teenagers have been found inside an abandoned house in the Galewala area, Sri Lanka Police reported.

Accordingly, the bodies of a 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were found by the Galewala Police this morning (19 Jan.) inside an abandoned house in the area.

The two are believed to have been involved romantically, and had previously attempted to elope.

They were subsequently found after an investigation was launched based on complaints received, following which the girl was placed in the custody of her mother.

The duo, however, had reportedly eloped once again after the incident, and stayed in an abandoned house located in the teenage boys village, in which they were found strangled earlier today.

Although the bodies were recovered after information received by the girls family was investigated, police are yet to determine whether the young couple had committed suicide, or were murdered.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Galewala Police