Second phase of third school term ends tomorrow

The Ministry of Education today (Jan. 19) announced that the second phase of the third term for all Sinhala and Tamil government and government-approved private schools will end on Friday (Jan. 20).

Meanwhile, the second phase of the third school term for all government and government-approved Muslim schools will end on February 06, 2023.

The third phase of the third school term is scheduled to commence on February 20, 2023 for all government and government-approved private schools, according to the Education Ministry.