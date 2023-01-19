Second phase of third school term ends tomorrow

January 19, 2023   04:52 pm

The Ministry of Education today (Jan. 19) announced that the second phase of the third term for all Sinhala and Tamil government and government-approved private schools will end on Friday (Jan. 20). 

Meanwhile, the second phase of the third school term for all government and government-approved Muslim schools will end on February 06, 2023.

The third phase of the third school term is scheduled to commence on February 20, 2023 for all government and government-approved private schools, according to the Education Ministry.

