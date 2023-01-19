PAFFREL urges to prevent use of public property for LG election campaigning

January 19, 2023   05:20 pm

The People’s Action for Free & Fair Election (PAFFREL) has raised concerns about the use of public property for upcoming local government (LG) election campaign purposes.

In a letter directed to the chairman of the election body, Nimal G. Punchihewa, PAFFREL’s executive director Rohana Hettiarachchi noted that since the announcement of the LG election, there have been complaints regarding the use of public property – office vehicles, development projects, welfare projects, and project openings – by the heads of local government bodies ostensibly for the promotion of interests of their respective political parties and prospective candidates including themselves.

Pointing out that from a technical point of view, they are not election candidates at the moment, the PAFFREL chief explained that it is natural and most likely for them to become the candidates in the upcoming election.

Mr. Hettiarachchi also raised concerns about the possibility of continuing to use these resources and property that belong to the LG bodies until the end of election.

“Hence, this situation should be controlled forthwith,” the election monitoring group noted, adding urging the Election Commission to make the LG secretaries, municipal commissioners and LG commissioners aware of this situation.

He also called on the election chief to advise them to initiate necessary measures to prevent the use of resources and property that belong to local government bodies for the promotion of interest of political parties or candidates and to prepare the environment conducive for a free and fair election.

