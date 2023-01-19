Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill passed in Parliament

Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill passed in Parliament

January 19, 2023   06:00 pm

The Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill was passed in Parliament a short while ago, with a majority of 61 votes.

Accordingly, the Bill was passed in Parliament with 97 voted in favour, while 36 MPs voted against the Bill.

The debate on the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill was taken up in Parliament today (19 Jan.), despite  the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms previously deciding to postpone the debate by one month.

Several political parties in the opposition including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), however, expressed their discontent about scheduling the debate for today, citing the government’s attempts to pass the bill hastily in a bid to postpone the local government election.

