Much-awaited Sri Lankan 3D animation movie Gajaman coming to theatres tomorrow

January 19, 2023   06:25 pm

Sri Lanka’s first 3D animation movie using motion capture technology will be released in theatres tomorrow (Jan. 20), bringing a novel cinematic experience to Sri Lankans.

Directed by Chanaka Perera and co-produced by John Fonseka and Chamika Jinadasa for Studio 101, the 3D animation movie “Gajaman” is a breakthrough in Sri Lankan cinema.

This movie is based on the popular “Gajaman” cartoon by veteran Sri Lankan cartoonist Camillus Perera.

The two lead characters are dubbed by sought-after dubbing artist duo Suneth Chithrananda and Gaminda Priyaviraj who came to prominence as “Chooti Malli” and “Podi Malli” in a popular comedy sketch.

The cast also includes other well-known artists, namely Dasun Pathirana, Yureni Noshika and Praboda Sandeepani.

Meanwhile, the music for this movie was composed by Ravihans Wetakepotha and Anushka Udana of Wasthi Productions.

Watch “On Topic” on TV Derana this Saturday (Jan. 21) for more details on the moviemaking process of “Gajaman”.

The trailer of the movie was released in April 2018 and it was screened on January 17, 2023.

