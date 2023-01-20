Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected today

January 20, 2023   07:42 am

The prevailing dry weather condition in the Eastern and Uva Provinces is expected to change over the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Uva and Northern provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara, Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Pottuvil, Hambantota and Matara.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Pottuvil, Hambantota and Matara will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

