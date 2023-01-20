09-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

A 09-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Colombo and its suburbs tomorrow (Jan. 21), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply will be interrupted for the areas of Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas; Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa Urban Council areas; Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and in Ratmalana and Katubedda.

The water supply will be interrupted for 09 hours starting from 11.00 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 21) and will be restored at 08.00 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 22).

The water cut is imposed owing to the interruption of the electricity supply to the Thulumang Water Pumping Station in Ambatale due to essential maintenance work carried out by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).