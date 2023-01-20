Accepting cash deposits for upcoming LG election ends

Accepting cash deposits for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election ends at 12.00 p.m. today (Jan. 20).



Several political parties and independent groups had placed their cash deposits for the LG election as of yesterday (Jan. 19), since the process began on January 18.



Meanwhile, 10 political parties handed over the nominations for the upcoming LG election yesterday. Accepting nominations will end at 12.00 noon on Saturday (Jan. 21).



National People’s Power (NPP) has handed over their nominations for Matale, Puttlam, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Monaragala and Ratnapura districts so far.



In addition, ‘Nidahas Janatha Sandhanaya’ (People’s Freedom Alliance), United National Freedom Front, Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal, Jana Setha Peramuna, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and United Socialist Party and several other parties have handed over the nominations for a number of LG institutions, said the Election Commission.



Meanwhile, the election monitoring organizations emphasize that nearly 15 complaints in relation to the upcoming LG election have been received so far since the day accepting cash deposits for the LG election commenced.



Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that a considerable number of complaints regarding the misuse of public property have been received to date.



Furthermore, he points out that passing the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill can affect the upcoming LG election despite remarks of political representatives stating otherwise.



The Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill was passed in Parliament yesterday, by a majority of 61 votes, with a total of 97 votes in its favour, and 36 against.



MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who spoke to the media after the vote, claimed that the government is trying to delay the election by passing the relevant bill.



However, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that the government has no intention postpone the election through this bill.



State Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayake said that the comments made by the political groups in the opposition against the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill are baseless.