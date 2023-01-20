Accepting cash deposits for upcoming LG election ends

Accepting cash deposits for upcoming LG election ends

January 20, 2023   12:09 pm

Accepting cash deposits for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election ends at 12.00 p.m. today (Jan. 20).
 
Several political parties and independent groups had placed their cash deposits for the LG election as of yesterday (Jan. 19), since the process began on January 18.
 
Meanwhile, 10 political parties handed over the nominations for the upcoming LG election yesterday. Accepting nominations will end at 12.00 noon on Saturday (Jan. 21).
 
National People’s Power (NPP) has handed over their nominations for Matale, Puttlam, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Monaragala and Ratnapura districts so far.
 
In addition, ‘Nidahas Janatha Sandhanaya’ (People’s Freedom Alliance), United National Freedom Front, Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal, Jana Setha Peramuna, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and United Socialist Party and several other parties have handed over the nominations for a number of LG institutions, said the Election Commission.
 
Meanwhile, the election monitoring organizations emphasize that nearly 15 complaints in relation to the upcoming LG election have been received so far since the day accepting cash deposits for the LG election commenced.
 
Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that a considerable number of complaints regarding the misuse of public property have been received to date.
 
Furthermore, he points out that passing the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill can affect the upcoming LG election despite remarks of political representatives stating otherwise.
 
The Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill was passed in Parliament yesterday, by a majority of 61 votes, with a total of 97 votes in its favour, and 36 against.
 
MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who spoke to the media after the vote, claimed that the government is trying to delay the election by passing the relevant bill.
 
However, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that the government has no intention postpone the election through this bill.
 
State Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayake said that the comments made by the political groups in the opposition against the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill are baseless.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Joint media briefing by Indian External Affairs Minister

Joint media briefing by Indian External Affairs Minister

Pleased to see India confirm strong support for SL's debt restructuring  US envoy (English)

Pleased to see India confirm strong support for SL's debt restructuring  US envoy (English)

Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill passed in Parliament (English)

Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill passed in Parliament (English)

President says religions should adapt to the modern world (English)

President says religions should adapt to the modern world (English)

Two new Cabinet Ministers sworn in (English)

Two new Cabinet Ministers sworn in (English)

Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill passed in Parliament despite objections

Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill passed in Parliament despite objections

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.19