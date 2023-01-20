Buddhist monk dies in earth slip at a temple in Peradeniya

Buddhist monk dies in earth slip at a temple in Peradeniya

January 20, 2023   01:28 pm

A Buddhist monk has after a large mound of earth collapsed onto the upper courtyard of the Danduwawa Rajamaha Viharaya in Peradeniya.

Police Headquarters said that the earth slip had occurred while the monk was engaging in religious observances at the upper courtyard of the temple.

The 18-year-old monk, who was rescued from the debris and admitted to Peradeniya hospital with critical injuries, had later passed away.

Peradeniya Police are conducting further investigations regarding the accident.

