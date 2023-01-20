CSE reports outstanding performance as ASPI gains over 230 points

CSE reports outstanding performance as ASPI gains over 230 points

January 20, 2023   04:04 pm

Colombo Stock Exchange’s All-Share Price Index (ASPI) showed outstanding performance, gaining 233.23 points at the end of trading today (Jan 20) to close at 8,718.15 points.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 2.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 88.45 points to close at 2,724.22 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 3.36 per cent. 

Today’s market turnover is recorded as Rs. 2.24 billion.

