Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm expected in several areas

January 21, 2023   08:37 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.

Fairly heavy of showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Matara, Hambantota, Pottuvil and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Colombo via Pottuvil, Batticaloa Trincomalee, Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

