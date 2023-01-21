Nine-hour water cut in several areas today

A 09-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Colombo and its suburbs today (Jan. 21), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas; Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa Urban Council areas; Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and in Ratmalana and Katubedda areas will be affected by the said water cut.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 09 hours from 11.00 a.m. to 08.00 p.m. today.

The water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work carried out by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the NWSDB said further.