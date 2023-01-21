Nine-hour water cut in several areas today

Nine-hour water cut in several areas today

January 21, 2023   09:15 am

A 09-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Colombo and its suburbs today (Jan. 21), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas; Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa Urban Council areas; Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and in Ratmalana and Katubedda areas will be affected by the said water cut.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 09 hours from 11.00 a.m. to 08.00 p.m. today.

The water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work carried out by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the NWSDB said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Treasury Secretary says sourcing funds for an election at this time is 'challenging' (English)

Treasury Secretary says sourcing funds for an election at this time is 'challenging' (English)

Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

Seven dead in multiple vehicle collision in Nanu Oya; 41 students injured

Seven dead in multiple vehicle collision in Nanu Oya; 41 students injured

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'USS Anchorage' arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral naval training exercise

'USS Anchorage' arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral naval training exercise

New maximum retail price announced for eggs (English)

New maximum retail price announced for eggs (English)