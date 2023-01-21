EC informed of vacant MP seat following Mujibur Rahmans resignation

January 21, 2023   09:46 am

The Secretary General of the Parliament has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing that the Member of Parliament representing the Colombo Constituency Mujibur Rahman has handed over his letter of resignation from his position as a Member of Parliament.

Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake has also informed that according to the letter by Rahuman, the resignation is effective from January 20, 2023.

Accordingly, Mr Dasanayake communicated to the election chief that the seat of Mujibur Rahuman in the Ninth Parliament remains vacant in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981.

Rahman, addressing the parliament yesterday, conveyed his intention to step down as a Member of Parliament to contest for the post of Mayor of Colombo in the upcoming local government election.

