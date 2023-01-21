ICC becomes victim of online fraud, loses USD 2.5 million in phishing attack

ICC becomes victim of online fraud, loses USD 2.5 million in phishing attack

January 21, 2023   10:06 am

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has become a victim of an online fraud and is believed to have been duped to the tune of over USD 2.5 million through deception.

The officials in the Dubai office of the world governing refused to comment but Cricbuzz has learnt that an investigation has been launched into the incident of phishing from a source based in the US.

As the ICC authorities are now engaged with the law enforcement authorities in the US, they are tight-lipped over the matter but it has come to light that the total amount of USD 2.5 million is a result of multiple instances of being cheated. It brings to the spotlight the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and of his department in the Dubai office of ICC.

For a full member like the BCCI, USD 2.5 million is not a major amount but the quantum of loss is equivalent to four times of the grant an Associate member with ODI status earns every year from the ICC. Said an official of an Associate board, “It can’t be true,” and then added, “An ODI Associate 13-20 ranked can get anything between 500,000 to one million.” The incident came to light on Thursday night.


Source: Cricbuzz

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Treasury Secretary says sourcing funds for an election at this time is 'challenging' (English)

Treasury Secretary says sourcing funds for an election at this time is 'challenging' (English)

Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

Seven dead in multiple vehicle collision in Nanu Oya; 41 students injured

Seven dead in multiple vehicle collision in Nanu Oya; 41 students injured

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'USS Anchorage' arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral naval training exercise

'USS Anchorage' arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral naval training exercise

New maximum retail price announced for eggs (English)

New maximum retail price announced for eggs (English)