No night-time power cuts during 2022 A/L Exam

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided not to impose power outages after 07:00 p.m. during the period in which the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to take place.

The decision was taken following a request made by the Department of Examinations, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayaka explained, adding that the decision was also made in accordance with the requirements of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from 23 January to17 February at 2,200 centres across the island.

Meanwhile, power will be interrupted for 02 hours and 20 minutes, one hour during the daytime and one hour 20 minutes during night, for all groups today (21 Jan.) and tomorrow (22 Jan.).