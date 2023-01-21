No night-time power cuts during 2022 A/L Exam

No night-time power cuts during 2022 A/L Exam

January 21, 2023   11:59 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided not to impose power outages after 07:00 p.m. during the period in which the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to take place.

The decision was taken following a request made by the Department of Examinations, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayaka explained, adding that the decision was also made  in accordance with the requirements of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from 23 January to17 February at 2,200 centres across the island.

Meanwhile, power will be interrupted for 02 hours and 20 minutes, one hour during the daytime and one hour 20 minutes during night, for all groups today (21 Jan.) and tomorrow (22 Jan.). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Youth from Ekala arrested over fake foreign liquor racket

Treasury Secretary says sourcing funds for an election at this time is 'challenging' (English)

Treasury Secretary says sourcing funds for an election at this time is 'challenging' (English)

Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

Seven dead in multiple vehicle collision in Nanu Oya; 41 students injured

Seven dead in multiple vehicle collision in Nanu Oya; 41 students injured

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'USS Anchorage' arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral naval training exercise

'USS Anchorage' arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral naval training exercise