Police to probe body found in Mt. Lavinia

January 21, 2023   12:23 pm

The Mount Lavinia Police have commenced a probe into the suspicious death of an individual residing in the Pochchiwatta area in Thelawala, Mount Lavinia.

Accordingly, an individual was found lying naked in a pool of blood in his residence yesterday (20 Jan.), Sri Lanka Police reported.

The deceased has been identified as a bus driver, who had rented out the residence in question with another individual.

His roommate had reportedly informed a third party that deceased had been lying suspiciously at home on Thursday (19 Jan.), following which, the third party had subsequently informed the deceased’s brother.

The brother of the deceased had then visited the residence, where he found the victim lying dead, naked with a lot of blood.

While a magisterial inquest is currently underway, the body of the deceased has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila South Teaching Hospital for the postmortem examination.

